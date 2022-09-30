REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Short Interest Up 27.1% in September

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2022

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REEGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

REE Automotive Stock Down 18.7 %

REE traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,082,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,500. The company has a market capitalization of $199.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.34. REE Automotive has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $7.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REE Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in REE Automotive by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 31,682 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in REE Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in REE Automotive by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in REE Automotive by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About REE Automotive

(Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.