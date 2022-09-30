REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Short Interest Up 27.1% in September

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

REE Automotive Stock Down 18.7 %

REE traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,082,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,500. The company has a market capitalization of $199.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.34. REE Automotive has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $7.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REE Automotive

About REE Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in REE Automotive by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 31,682 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in REE Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in REE Automotive by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in REE Automotive by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

