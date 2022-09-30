Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Short Interest Update

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,500 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 710,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 568,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reed’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reed’s

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REED. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Reed’s in the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 60.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 851,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 178.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 159,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REED traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 392 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,749. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 36.11% and a negative return on equity of 464.42%. The company had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reed’s

(Get Rating)

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. It offers Reed's craft ginger beers; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; ginger candy; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.

See Also

