ReFork 24 Hour Volume Hits $71,541.00 (EFK)

ReFork (EFK) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last seven days, ReFork has traded up 55.6% against the dollar. One ReFork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0415 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReFork has a market capitalization of $11.98 million and $71,541.00 worth of ReFork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ReFork’s genesis date was July 12th, 2020. ReFork’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,554,805 coins. The Reddit community for ReFork is https://reddit.com/r/ReFork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReFork’s official Twitter account is @refork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReFork is medium.com/refork. ReFork’s official website is refork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ReFork wants to globally prevent the use of disposable plastics and protect the planet Earth from the consequences of excessive plastic waste. Everyone should be able to use biodegradable products for their needs, which will make their lives easier and at the same time will not burden the planet with hard-to-decompose waste.”

