Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Evercore ISI

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

REG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 7.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 56,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 27.3% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,154 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

