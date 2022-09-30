REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Up 6.7%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $26.60. 5,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 352,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGNX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on REGENXBIO from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO Stock Up 8.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 9,132 shares of company stock worth $277,579 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,588,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,683,000 after buying an additional 17,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,070,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 147,728 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 690.1% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,008,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 880,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 779,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 29,670 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.