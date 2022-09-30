Regis (NYSE:RGS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Regis Stock Down 7.0 %

Regis stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. Regis has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Regis alerts:

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.07 million during the quarter. Regis had a negative return on equity of 140.64% and a negative net margin of 30.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regis

About Regis

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Regis in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Regis by 9.5% during the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,303,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 113,181 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Regis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 95,786 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Regis by 320.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 76,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regis by 530.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 197,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.