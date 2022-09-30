Regis (NYSE:RGS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Regis Stock Down 7.0 %
Regis stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. Regis has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.63.
Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.07 million during the quarter. Regis had a negative return on equity of 140.64% and a negative net margin of 30.79%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regis
About Regis
Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.
