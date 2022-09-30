Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,688,000 after buying an additional 20,699,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,639,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Newmont by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Newmont by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,040,000 after buying an additional 1,781,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,639,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,921,000 after buying an additional 1,239,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

