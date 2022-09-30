Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 78.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.