Release Project Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (REL)

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. Release Project has a total market cap of $650,438.09 and $21,429.00 worth of Release Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Release Project has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Release Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Release Project is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2018. Release Project’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,562,347,690 coins. Release Project’s official Twitter account is @reliance_dex. The official website for Release Project is release.co.jp/rel.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reliance is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It is used to power the Reliance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Release Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Release Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Release Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

