Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 22,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 177,628 shares.The stock last traded at $31.64 and had previously closed at $31.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RNST shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Hovde Group raised shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Renasant to $32.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Renasant Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average of $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 32.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Renasant by 279.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Renasant by 156.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Renasant during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Renasant during the second quarter worth about $191,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

