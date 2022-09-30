Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 22,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 177,628 shares.The stock last traded at $31.64 and had previously closed at $31.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on RNST shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Hovde Group raised shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Renasant to $32.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.
Renasant Stock Down 0.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average of $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Renasant Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Renasant by 279.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Renasant by 156.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Renasant during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Renasant during the second quarter worth about $191,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Renasant
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renasant (RNST)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.