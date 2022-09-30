ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 785,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of ReNew Energy Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

ReNew Energy Global Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of RNW opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. ReNew Energy Global has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $11.47.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.