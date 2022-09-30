Renew (LON:RNWH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $682.23

Shares of Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 682.23 ($8.24) and traded as low as GBX 582.27 ($7.04). Renew shares last traded at GBX 609 ($7.36), with a volume of 83,298 shares.

Renew Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66. The firm has a market cap of £455.04 million and a P/E ratio of 1,284.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 683.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 681.05.

Insider Transactions at Renew

In related news, insider David Brown acquired 5,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, for a total transaction of £39,794.06 ($48,083.69). In other news, insider David Brown acquired 5,878 shares of Renew stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, for a total transaction of £39,794.06 ($48,083.69). Also, insider Stephanie Hazell bought 3,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 589 ($7.12) per share, for a total transaction of £19,978.88 ($24,140.74). Insiders have purchased a total of 13,270 shares of company stock valued at $8,633,294 in the last ninety days.

Renew Company Profile

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

Featured Stories

