Rent-A-Center Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,870 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 222% compared to the average volume of 890 put options.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rent-A-Center
In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent-A-Center
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at about $474,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 60.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 16.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rent-A-Center Price Performance
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.55%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RCII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
