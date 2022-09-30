Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Short Interest Update

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 7,390,000 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Rent the Runway Price Performance

RENT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 612,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,867. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. Rent the Runway has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $142.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Rent the Runway had a negative return on equity of 293.74% and a negative net margin of 76.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rent the Runway will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RENT shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rent the Runway from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Rent the Runway from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Rent the Runway from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.91.

In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $42,786.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 17,744 shares of company stock worth $80,913 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 959,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

