Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Short Interest Update

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 203,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on RTOKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 550 ($6.65) to GBX 600 ($7.25) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $625.00.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOKY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.31. 190,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,084. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.53.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.1285 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

