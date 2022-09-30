Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Masonite International (DOOR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR):

9/29/2022 – Masonite International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/21/2022 – Masonite International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/14/2022 – Masonite International was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

9/10/2022 – Masonite International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/2/2022 – Masonite International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/25/2022 – Masonite International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/17/2022 – Masonite International is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Masonite International was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

8/10/2022 – Masonite International had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $102.00 to $104.00.

Masonite International Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $70.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.72. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.82.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.15. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Masonite International by 51.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

