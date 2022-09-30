Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $75.54

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$75.54 and traded as high as C$76.36. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$76.00, with a volume of 505,920 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Argus Capital raised shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$75.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.47.

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.0399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.691 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.07, for a total value of C$1,141,069.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at C$3,153,079.31.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

