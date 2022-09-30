Reviewing Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) & Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) and Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.5% of Immunovant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Immunovant shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Immunovant and Clarus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunovant N/A -34.22% -31.98% Clarus Therapeutics -193.00% N/A -87.75%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunovant 0 2 3 0 2.60 Clarus Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Immunovant and Clarus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Immunovant currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.87%. Clarus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7,042.86%. Given Clarus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clarus Therapeutics is more favorable than Immunovant.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Immunovant and Clarus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunovant N/A N/A -$156.73 million ($1.47) -3.66 Clarus Therapeutics $13.96 million 0.13 -$40.62 million ($1.30) -0.03

Clarus Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Immunovant has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clarus Therapeutics beats Immunovant on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company was incorporated in 2018 is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

