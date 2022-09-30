Reviewing Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) & American Rare Earths and Materials (OTCMKTS:AREM)

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) and American Rare Earths and Materials (OTCMKTS:AREM – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of American Rare Earths and Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Topgolf Callaway Brands and American Rare Earths and Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Topgolf Callaway Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Rare Earths and Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.30%. Given Topgolf Callaway Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Topgolf Callaway Brands is more favorable than American Rare Earths and Materials.

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and American Rare Earths and Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Topgolf Callaway Brands 4.02% 4.17% 1.98% American Rare Earths and Materials N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and American Rare Earths and Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Topgolf Callaway Brands $3.13 billion 1.14 $321.99 million $0.74 26.03 American Rare Earths and Materials N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Topgolf Callaway Brands has higher revenue and earnings than American Rare Earths and Materials.

Summary

Topgolf Callaway Brands beats American Rare Earths and Materials on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands. The company was founded by Ely Reeves Callaway, Jr. in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About American Rare Earths and Materials

American Rare Earths and Materials Corp., formerly known as Element 21 Golf Company, is engaged in commercializing Rare Earth metals and extracting these metals. The Company is developing opportunities to distribute Rare Earths like Scandium, Neodymium, Europium and Lithium that may help industries launch products improved through the use of these Rare Earth metals such as hybrid cars, flat screen televisions, LED light bulbs and wind turbines. In addition, Rare Earths metals and materials may have applications in large market categories such as transportation, shipbuilding, power transmission, automotive, aerospace and others. The Company’s head office is located in Toronto, Canada and has offices and operations in the USA, Canada, Russia, and Asia.

