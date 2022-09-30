RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $5.69 on Monday. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The company has a market cap of $57.79 million, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). RF Industries had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 537,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,168.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

