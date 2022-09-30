RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,400 shares, an increase of 116.6% from the August 31st total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
RiceBran Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RIBT remained flat at $1.87 during trading on Friday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,724. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.61% and a negative net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.
