RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,400 shares, an increase of 116.6% from the August 31st total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT remained flat at $1.87 during trading on Friday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,724. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.61% and a negative net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC increased its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter worth $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About RiceBran Technologies

(Get Rating)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.