Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Update

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYES traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 27,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,886. Rise Gold has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44.

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.

