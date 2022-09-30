Robert W. Baird Trims Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Target Price to $5.00

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of CRDF stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 28.82% and a negative net margin of 9,841.41%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardiff Oncology news, CFO James E. Levine acquired 30,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,600. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,589,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 108,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 727,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 236,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

