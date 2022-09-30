Robert W. Baird Trims Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Target Price to $3.00

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $4.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 180.37% from the stock’s current price.

Wejo Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:WEJO opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. Wejo Group has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wejo Group will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wejo Group

Wejo Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Wejo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,579,000. Tikvah Management LLC raised its stake in Wejo Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 2,538,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38,372 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in Wejo Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,422,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Wejo Group by 786.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 680,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Wejo Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 679,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 51,780 shares during the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

