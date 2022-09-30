Robert W. Baird Trims Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Target Price to $3.00

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $4.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 180.37% from the stock’s current price.
Wejo Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:WEJO opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. Wejo Group has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.
Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wejo Group will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wejo Group
Wejo Group Company Profile
Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wejo Group (WEJO)
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Are Smucker & Hostess Buys As Consumers Focus On Food Purchases?
Receive News & Ratings for Wejo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wejo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.