Robust Token Trading 19.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RBT)

Robust Token (RBT) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Robust Token coin can now be purchased for about $2.32 or 0.00011950 BTC on popular exchanges. Robust Token has a total market cap of $55,442.37 and approximately $3,709.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Robust Token has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s genesis date was November 14th, 2021. Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Robust Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rabet is an integrated set of open-source wallet for the Stellar network, allowing users around the world to interact with Stellar. RBT is a governance token for Rabet, minted on to enable community growth and participation Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

