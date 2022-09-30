Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 394.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RCKT traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.16. 72,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,726. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 13.41. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $998.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 36,306 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,957,000 after acquiring an additional 374,590 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

