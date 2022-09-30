Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Up 10.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.3% during trading on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $75.00. The stock traded as high as $15.57 and last traded at $15.49. 14,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,170,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

RCKT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 112,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 48,505 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 323.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 74,545 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 110,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 76,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

