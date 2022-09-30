Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Up 107.4% in September

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RMCF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.01. 2,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,464. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.46% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

