Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.71

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 6857185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RYCEY. Berenberg Bank downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. AlphaValue upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.80.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Read More

