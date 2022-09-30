Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roth Ch Acquisition V

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the second quarter valued at $189,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the second quarter valued at $1,998,000.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Price Performance

ROCL remained flat at $9.97 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,010. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.64.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Company Profile

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

