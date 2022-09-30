Round Table Services LLC Acquires 1,139 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.27. 68,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,267. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.04 and its 200 day moving average is $241.10. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.