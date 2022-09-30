Round Table Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Round Table Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Get Rating) by 4,381.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 882,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 862,539 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April accounts for approximately 3.7% of Round Table Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Round Table Services LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April worth $20,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 1st quarter worth $374,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAPR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,243. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.44.

