Round Table Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,799,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $333.46. 199,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,270,972. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $368.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $330.53 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

