Round Table Services LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.88. The stock had a trading volume of 62,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,335. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.68 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.09.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

