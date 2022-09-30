Round Table Services LLC Has $3.12 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Round Table Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,558 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises 0.6% of Round Table Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Round Table Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,128,242. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $22.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09.

