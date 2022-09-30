Round Table Services LLC Has $389,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,080,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.00. The stock had a trading volume of 107,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,378. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $81.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

