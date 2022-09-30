Round Table Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 1.5% of Round Table Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCutchen Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,401. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $198.28 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.14.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

