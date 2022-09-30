Round Table Services LLC Invests $726,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 13.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 742.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 20.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 15.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:BJUN traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.17. The stock had a trading volume of 74,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,259. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.74. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $34.68.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.