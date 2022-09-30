Round Table Services LLC Sells 2,298 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Round Table Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDBC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 63,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,422,727. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07.

