Round Table Services LLC Sells 26,280 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Round Table Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 988,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,280 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of Round Table Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Round Table Services LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $49,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,584. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.99 and a 52 week high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

