Round Table Services LLC Sells 91 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Round Table Services LLC lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Diageo by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.46. 7,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $163.50 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.84 and its 200-day moving average is $186.00.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

