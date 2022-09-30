Round Table Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Round Table Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.08.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $114.42. 24,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,234. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.12. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

