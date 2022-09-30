Royal Bank of Canada Lowers AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$6.50

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGF.B. TD Securities lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.
Shares of AGF Management stock opened at C$6.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.71. AGF Management has a 52 week low of C$5.63 and a 52 week high of C$8.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$414.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16.
AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.
