Royal Mail (LON:RMG) PT Lowered to GBX 144

Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 222 ($2.68) to GBX 144 ($1.74) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 21.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.87) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($4.95) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 414.88 ($5.01).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail Stock Up 0.7 %

Royal Mail stock traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 184.45 ($2.23). The stock had a trading volume of 3,774,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 312.63. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of GBX 177.15 ($2.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 531.40 ($6.42). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 256.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 295.07.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.