Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.26

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.26 and traded as low as $7.83. Royce Micro-Cap Trust shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 239,362 shares.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Trading of Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 77.0% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 315,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 137,495 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 21.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 500,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 89,924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 54,659 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 884,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the first quarter worth about $414,000. 30.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

