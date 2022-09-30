Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.26

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.26 and traded as low as $7.83. Royce Micro-Cap Trust shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 239,362 shares.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Up 1.1 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
