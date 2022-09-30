Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s previous close.

RUS has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Russel Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.36.

TSE RUS traded up C$0.54 on Friday, reaching C$25.80. The company had a trading volume of 127,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,202. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$23.80 and a 52-week high of C$36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

