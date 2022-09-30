Saber (SBR) One Day Volume Tops $214,164.00

Saber (SBR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, Saber has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Saber coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Saber has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and $214,164.00 worth of Saber was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Saber

Saber was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Saber’s total supply is 1,277,399,443 coins. Saber’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Saber is saber.so.

According to CryptoCompare, “Saber Labs contributes to Saber, a cross-chain stablecoin exchange on Solana. Saber provides the liquidity foundation for stablecoins, which is a type of cryptocurrency whose value is pegged to another asset, like the US dollar or bitcoin. As Solana’s core cross-chain liquidity network, Saber helps facilitate the transfer of assets between Solana and other blockchains.”

