Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Short Interest Update

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saga Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Saga Communications Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGA traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.15. 31,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46. Saga Communications has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $29.75.

Saga Communications Increases Dividend

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Saga Communications had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 34.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from Saga Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saga Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGA. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Saga Communications by 9.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 100,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 41.4% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 16.3% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

See Also

