Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 20,523 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,523 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up 1.1% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.85% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QEFA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.79. 303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,981. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $55.09 and a one year high of $78.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.09.

