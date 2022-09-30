Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Raised by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,730 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 3.2% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $27,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

CRM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.52. The company had a trading volume of 59,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.79 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.98. The company has a market cap of $146.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total transaction of $342,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,945,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $342,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,945,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,587,336. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

